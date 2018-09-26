Kid Expo is Coming!
Child & Family Center will present its 15th annual Kid Expo, Sunday, October 21 at Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kid expo is the largest kid-focused event in Santa Clarita, with thousands of local residents in attendance. Admission is free for everyone! Every dollar raised goes directly to Child & Family Center, which provides mental health and behavioral services to over 700 local children each week.
While Kid Expo is fun for kids and parents alike, it is a prime opportunity for local businesses who offer services, products and activities for children in the Santa Clarita Valley including karate, dance, art, gymnastics, tutors and more. In addition, there will be fun, games, arts and crafts, reading and storytelling, art, music, sports and entertainment.
Kid Expo provides families with entertainment and valuable information, but even more importantly it will give parents and children an opportunity to spend quality time together. Parents will discover the wide variety of activities available for children in Santa Clarita. Research has proven that involving children in activities expands their horizons and increases self-esteem.
Kid Expo is an extension of the services provided by Child & Family Center, which helps to strengthen families by providing counseling, education and support services for children and adults. The caring staff of professionals includes psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists and social workers.
Event sponsors include Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, UCLA Health, Embrace Your Smile, S.C. Soccer Center and Snow Orthodontics. Media sponsors include Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS AM 1220 and The Signal.
Visit www.kidexposcv.com for details, or contact the Center at 661-255-6847, ext. 3018. All proceeds from the event benefit Child & Family Center.
