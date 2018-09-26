Sensory Overload At the Fun in the Sun Chili Cook Off
Over 20 chili booths will be on display Saturday, October 20 at the Jack Bones Equestrian Center in Castaic as the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics presents the 14th annual Fun in the Sun Chili Cook Off. Nearly 7,000 are expected to attend the event, which is quickly becoming the Santa Clarita Valley’s de-facto “Fall Festival.”
“We are very proud of the history of this event and what it represents to the community,” said retired Sheriff’s Sergeant Gerri McCorkle and former chairperson for the event. “Bringing the community together to celebrate the fall and also raise money for the athletes of Special Olympics is not only an honor, but has almost become a responsibility.”
The wildly decorated chili booths are operated by units from within the Sheriff’s Department, LAPD, Los Angeles School Police, the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.
“This has really become a huge community event,” said Laura Mayo, Assistant Vice President, Central Division, Special Olympics Southern California. “This event truly has something for everyone – a children’s area, petting zoo, live music all day, vendors and a very festive atmosphere.”
Oh, and of course, the chili. A team of chili judges and a highly sophisticated rating system determine winners in a number of categories, including hottest chili, best decorated booth and of course, the Grand Master Chili Award. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Ernie Bille hopes to defend his title. “Last year was our unit’s first year in the competition and we are definitely hoping to repeat.” Bille is a member of the Department’s American Legion Post, Star Post 309. “We represent our Department’s military veterans who have honorably served this great country,” Bille added.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m. with awards. Admission is $15 for adults.
