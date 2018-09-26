The Annual Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea

On our Cover we feature Co-Chairs Caren Kahan, Alexander Hafizi, Maggie-Mae Laufman and Title Sponsor Nola Aronson.
On October 6, Circle of Hope will be hosting their Annual Afternoon Tea fundraising and awareness event. This event features beautifully decorated tables, eloquent tea sandwiches and refreshments, and will include a Silent Auction. This year’s event will be held at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Valencia, and anticipates approximately 250 guests at this event. This year’s theme is “The Game of Hope – In It To Win It” and tables this year will be decorated with the theme of Board Games. Every year, tables are lavishly decorated with beautiful centerpieces, themes, and ornate tea sets.

This event kicks off the beginning of their on-going 30 Days of Hope, where companies and people in the city of Santa Clarita host fundraisers on every day during the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased on the website. If you are interested in more information, please visit www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea 

