The Annual Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea
On our Cover we feature Co-Chairs Caren Kahan, Alexander Hafizi, Maggie-Mae Laufman and Title Sponsor Nola Aronson.
On October 6, Circle of Hope will be hosting their Annual Afternoon Tea fundraising and awareness event. This event features beautifully decorated tables, eloquent tea sandwiches and refreshments, and will include a Silent Auction. This year’s event will be held at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Valencia, and anticipates approximately 250 guests at this event. This year’s theme is “The Game of Hope – In It To Win It” and tables this year will be decorated with the theme of Board Games. Every year, tables are lavishly decorated with beautiful centerpieces, themes, and ornate tea sets.
This event kicks off the beginning of their on-going 30 Days of Hope, where companies and people in the city of Santa Clarita host fundraisers on every day during the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased on the website. If you are interested in more information, please visit www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea
A Note From the Publishers – October 2018
No, it’s not your imagination, we do look a little different this month. Going into our 29th year in the Santa Clarita Valley, we thought it was about time for a “makeover,” so here we are, new name, new size, new layout and beautiful gloss pages throughout. We hope...read more
Circle of Hope’s 31 Days of Hope 2018
Circle of Hope, Inc., is dedicated to finding ways to help Santa Clarita’s cancer patients. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings 31 new opportunities to raise awareness and much-needed financial hope to our community of those fighting this disease. Here are...read more
Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul
We are pleased to include the Soup for the Soul committee representing Bridge to Home on our cover this month. Left to right: Rebecca Johnston, Carrie Lujan, Hunt Braly and Jennifer Puleo. Join Bridge to Home for a night of scintillating wines, tempting appetizers,...read more
